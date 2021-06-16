PHOTOS: KKK11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya desires to ‘live a life filled with adventures, not things’

KKK11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya dreams of an adventurous life as she performs stunts in the reality show.

The actress is one of the most popular actresses on the Indian television screens. She rose to fame with her role as Dr. Ishita Iyer in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The audience appreciated her acting and chemistry with actor in the show. She is among the most popular celebrities on social media because of her stunning fashion sense and positive attitude. Divyanka recently shared a picture where she flaunted her looks and revealed her dream of having a life full of adventure.

The actress has recently shared pictures from her visit to Cape Town. She looks dapper in the long-printed shirt and black rugged jeans. Her hair is braided and tucked in a ponytail. The beautiful actress completed her look with black sunglasses. Her makeup is very light and she has put on red lipstick which suits her looks. The actress wrote in the caption that she dreams of living an adventurous life and wants to tell stories of her adventures, instead of having materialistic things.

She wrote in the caption, “Live a life filled with adventures not things. Have more stories to tell not stuffs to show.”

The magnificent actress with a charming smile, Divyanka, is presently in Cape Town, South Africa. She is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress will be performing stunts and doing adventurous activities in the show. The actress is married to Vivek Dahiya and often shares pictures with him for showing her immense love for her hubby.

