PHOTOS: KKK11 contestant Rahul Vaidya discloses the mantra of his life

KKK11 contestant Rahul Vaidya looks dapper in a sweatshirt and shares the mantra of his life with his fans.

The show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being shot in full swing in Cape Town as the contestants are performing stunts in the competition. One of the contestants of the show is the fabulous singer Rahul Vaidya. He is one of the most popular contestants of the show and has a massive fan following. The singer is active on social media and often shares his pictures with fans. Rahul Vaidya has recently shared a picture of him as reveals about the mantra of his life.

The singer shows off his swag; he is seen donning a green sweatshirt and black jogger along with neon sports shoes. He completed the look with a pair of sunglasses. He wrote in the caption, “Stars Rule - My mantra of life!”

See post here:

The singer rose to fame with his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where he was highly appreciated for his game plan and jovial nature. The singer had also proposed to his girlfriend Disha Parmar in the Bigg Boss 14 house which was one of the highlights of the show. Disha Parmar recently shared an adorable picture of them on social media as she said, “Counting the Days now.. Can you just come back already?” To this Rahul Vaidya replied as, “Soch raha hoon ye show bhi exit kar doon.. miss you.” They are known as one of the most adorable couples of TV industry.

