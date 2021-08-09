PHOTOS: KKK11 contestant Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar give couple goals as they are papped in the city

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are among the most popular couples in the television industry. They also have a massive fan following on social media as fans lovingly call them Dishul. The duo had been dating for some time but they finally decided to get married after the grand proposal of Rahul Vaidya in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The couple tied the knot a few days back in an intimate affair and after the marriage, they held a grand celebration for all their friends. The couple was recently papped in the city.

In the recent picture of the newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, they are acing the casual yet stylish looks. Rahul Vaidya is seen in white t-shirt and blue trousers. He has paired the t-shirt with a blue blazer and brown formal shoes. Disha Parmar looks delightful in her floral pink off-shoulder crop top and black palazzo pants. She has accessorised her look with stylish earrings and a simple necklace, along with a bangle in hand. She left her hair open.

See pics of the couple here-

Rahul Vaidya is one of the contestants on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. For the show, he had gone to Cape Town, South Africa for almost two months. The show is currently being aired on television and it is hosted by director Rohit Shetty. There are speculations about Disha Parmar being the female lead of the upcoming show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2. She will be paired with actor Nakuul Mehta.

