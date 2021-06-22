PHOTOS: KKK11 contestants Shweta Tiwari & Sana Makbul snapped at Doha Airport as they enjoy their BFF moment

KKK11 contestants Shweta Tiwari and Sana Makbul enjoy some fun time as they were stuck for a few hours at Doha Airport, on their return trip to India.

The shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is now over and the celebrities are on their way back to India. The show was shot in the premium location of Cape Town in South Africa. The celebrities performed various stunts and adventure activities in the competition. All the celebrities formed a good bond on the show and were often seen enjoying themselves apart from the shoot. During their stay as contestants in the show, Sana Makbul and Shweta Tiwari became good friends.

As the contestants have boarded the flight to India and had a few hours layover at Doha Airport, the BFFs Shweta Tiwari and Sana Makbul were seen enjoying themselves. The duo was snapped at the airport as they were enjoying each other’s company. Shweta Tiwari was wearing a sky blue crop top along with comfortable jeans and black sports shoes and Sana Makbul, on the other hand, was wearing a light orange sweatshirt and joggers set, along with white sports shoes.

See photos here-

The duo often used to hang out together after the shoot and often shared pictures and dance videos with each other. had earlier shared on his social media that Shweta Tiwari was very excited to go back to her kids. Sana Makbul also shared that Shweta was always on call with them in between and after the shoot. Shweta Tiwari is a mother of two kids, a daughter and a son. They were in Mumbai while she was shooting in Cape Town, but they were constantly in touch with each other.

