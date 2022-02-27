PHOTOS: Krystle D'souza spotted shooting in city; Gets papped coming out of local bus

Fans often spot their favourite actors shooting in Mumbai city. And as the COVID-19 cases have come down in the city, the shooting has resumed in full swing. Directors are completing their pending projects and actors are also seen shooting. Today, Krystle D’souza was seen shooting in the morning. The details are not known till now but the actress was seen coming out of the local bus and it looks like this is an upcoming scene from her latest project. The pictures were taken from far away.

Krystle was spotted wearing a red colour shot dress with a denim jacket on it. Her hair was semi waves styled and she was carrying a black colour bag. Her makeup was done keeping in the mind morning time. The actress was seen sitting in the local bus and then coming out of it. To note, she was last seen in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. She was seen in a pivotal role. The film received a good response. It was based on a courtroom drama in which Big B was playing a lawyer’s role and Emraan was seen as accused.

Directed by Rumi Jafry, the mystery thriller drama also stars Annu Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav and Dhritiman Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, the actress will also be seen in Visfot with Fardeen Khan and Ritesh Deshmukh. The shooting of the film has been completed a few days ago. It is helmed by Kookie Gulati and is an official Hindi adaptation of the Venezuelan 2012 Oscar entry, Rock, Paper and Scissors.

Also Read: Visfot: Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan’s upcoming film’s shoot wrapped up