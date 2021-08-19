PHOTOS: Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar enjoys romantic vacation with wifey Vinny Arora

Dheeraj Dhoopar is a very popular name in the television industry and he is famous for his role of Karan in the successful daily soap Kundali Bhagya. The actor is married to the gorgeous and sweet Vinny Arora. The couple is presently enjoying their lovely vacation in Leh. They have also been posting pictures of themselves on social media. They are seen enjoying the spectacular view of the place.

The couple are very famous television actors. They met on the sets of the daily soap, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in the year 2009. Their adorable love story began during the shoot and soon they become one of the most loved Tv couples. The duo is presently enjoying their 12 years of togetherness. They have shared numerous cosy and adorable pictures from their trip. The mesmerising view in the pictures is definitely offering vacay goals for fans. In a picture they are seen sitting on a rock as they enjoy the view. Vinny caption the post as, “Counting my blessings”

See post here-

Dheeraj also shared pictured with a quirky caption, “Just got (LEH)d !”

See post here-

Dheeraj came to limelight when he played the role of Prem Bharadwaj in popular show Sasural Simar Ka. He is currently playing the role of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. Meanwhile, Vinny started her acting career with the show Kasturi. She later appeared in Kuchh Is Tara, Aathvaan Vachan, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar.

