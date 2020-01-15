PHOTOS: Kundali Bhagya fame Ruhi Chaturvedi celebrates her first Makar Sankranti with husband post marriage

Kundali Bhagya actress Ruhi Chaturvedi celebrated her first Makar Sankrantri with husband Shivendraa Om Saainiyol after their marriage. Check out their fun-filled photos here.

Finally, the day to scream, 'Kai Po Che' has come! Yes, you guessed it right. It is Makar Sankranti aka Uttarayan today (15 Januaray 2020) and everybody is excited to celebrate the festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. It is a festival about flying kites , resonating to merry making and enjoying sweet delicacies. Just like all other people, our beloved celebrities from the Telly world have also been prepping up since the past few days to bring in the special occasion.

The excitement automatically doubles up if it is your first celebration with your special one. Speaking of this, Kundali Bhagya actress Ruhi Chaturvedi, is celebrating her first Makar Sankranti with husband Shivendraa Om Saainiyol after their marriage. The duo tied the knot in December last year in a dreamy wedding in Jaipur. The two exchanged wedding vows in in a traditional Marwari ceremony. Now today, on Uttarayan, the couple was seen flying kites and making memories together. Dressed in the casual best with shades, Ruhi and Shivendraa are seen flying kites. And what melted our hearts to see dotting husband Shivendraa to let her ladylove take the lead. The were all smiles and glee as they flew kites and celebrated the festive of happiness and freedom together. Well, we must say, they look absolutely adorable together.

For the unversed, the couple, have known each other for a long 13 years, before they finally decided to take the big step of 'marriage.' Well, these pictures surely depict the compatibility, understanding and compassion they share with each other. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

