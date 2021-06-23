PHOTOS: Kundali Bhagya's Isha Anand Sharma gets married to Vasdev Singh Jasrotia in an intimate ceremony

Kundali Bhagya's Isha Anand Sharma recently shared the news of her marriage with Vasdev Singh Jasrotia.

The popular actress Isha Anand Sharma recently got married to pilot Vasdev Singh Jasrotia. It was an intimate marriage ceremony in Rajasthan. Reportedly, the couple got married on May 2, and on February 2, 2020, they had a court marriage. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared in a leading daily, “We wanted to have a grand wedding with our relatives and friends in attendance. However, we had to postpone the plan due to the pandemic. We were waiting for things to return to normalcy to organise the wedding in a way we had envisioned it. But at our families’ insistence, we decided not to delay it any further and had an intimate wedding, complete with rituals, in Rajasthan...Not many are aware of this development, as I kept it a secret. We will host a reception for our friends once the situation is better.”

The actress talked about her dreamy love story about how she met her husband and fell in love. She shared in the interview, “It’s a crazy love story. I broke up with my boyfriend a few months before I met Vasudev at a common friend’s get-together. He knew about me and the fact that I was in a relationship. We got talking at the party and I told him that I had parted ways with my boyfriend. Soon we became friends and fell in love. I was shooting for Kundali Bhagya close to his residence, so we would often meet after my pack up. With time, we realised that we were meant for each other. We dated for a year before we got married. Vasu is mature and intelligent, while I am childish and goofy. So, there is a fine balance between us. He keeps correcting me. That’s the main reason I fell in love with him and his IQ”.

On 10th May, after her marriage, the actress took to Instagram to share her happiness as she shared some pictures and wrote in the caption, “Sharing the good news soon !!...#ishakihaldi #lockdown #marriage #soontobeuploaded.”

Isha is also popular for her roles in TV shows including Choti Sarrdaarni, Kundali Bhagya, and Super Sisters - Chalega Pyar Ka Jaadu and Splitsvilla 9 on MTV.

