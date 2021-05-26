PHOTOS: Lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia look smitten as they buy vegetables in the city

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia kept it casual and comfy for their recent outing. The Bigg Bigg 14 contestants stole the limelight with their display of affection for each other.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been inseparable ever since they had confirmed their relationship. For the unversed, their love bloomed during their stint on the popular reality show Bigg Bigg 14. During a task, the handsome actor confessed his love for Pavitra on national TV and poured out his heart out. While popping up the big question, Eijaz said, 'Tu jaisi bhi hai, jahan bhi hai mujhe qubool hai.” Since then, they have been giving us major couple goals.

Eijaz and Pavitra are often spotted hanging out together in the city, leaving everyone in awe of their sizzling chemistry. Today, the lovebirds were snapped by shutterbugs as they went to buy vegetables in the city. Both the stars stole the limelight with their sizzling chemistry and looked head over heels in love with each other. For the outing, the couple kept it casual. The Kkavyanjali actor can be seen wearing a comfy tee with black pants and matching shoes. The Love U Zindagi, actor, on the other hand, looked uber cool in a white top styled with trendy pants. In the photos, Eijaz and Pavitra can also be seen happily posing for shutterbugs. The two were all smiles posing for paps for the candid clicks.

Check out Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia’s Photos below:

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey star opened up about getting married to his ladylove and stated that everyone will get to know, "whatever happens, when it happens.”

Eijaz was quoted saying, “Now this is like a public marriage, we need to inform everyone whatever happens in our lives. Whatever happens and whenever it happens, you will all get to know. Because there is nothing to hide, but I just do not want to talk about it so much.”

