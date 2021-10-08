PHOTOS: Malaika Arora gives classic couture gown a cape sleeve upgrade on sets of India’s Best Dancer

Bollywood’s OG fashionista, fitness enthusiast and yogini Malaika Arora rarely goes wrong when it comes to her voguish style. The model and actor can slip into any silhouette giving fans a perfect red carpet moment with each look. Recently, she got the attention of paparazzi on the sets of her upcoming reality TV show, India’s Best Dancer. Needless to say, Malaika Arora brought her ace fashion game into play while styling her look.

In the pictures, the star can be seen donning a classic couture gown featuring a thigh-high slit. Moreover, the golden glitzy pattern designed on her gown only accentuates its elegance. The diva gave her body-hugging gown a cape sleeve upgrade leaving the fan police stunned once again. Hair pulled back into a slick bun, minimalistic makeup rounded off her look. Meanwhile, her statement white and green earrings broke the monotony of her entire look. On the other hand, Geeta Kapoor was seen donning a black stylish top piared with denims while, Terence looked dapper in a quirky suit.

Check out Malaika Arora 's photos here:

On the professional front, Malaika often makes headlines for her stint in reality TV shows including India’s Best Dancer and Supermodel of the Year. Along with this, Malaika is a major fitness enthusiast. Time and again, the diva urges her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle with her yoga-related posts. Currently, she is gearing up to judge another season of dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, whereas Maniesh Paul will be seen hosting the show.

ALSO READ| Fashion Faceoff: Shanaya Kapoor or Malaika Arora: Who wore The Loom’s asymmetric kurta better?