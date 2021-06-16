PHOTOS: Maniesh Paul thanks Smriti Irani for a cup of THIS as she welcomes him

Famous actor and host Maniesh Paul shared a selfie with former actress and minister Smriti Irani as he plays visit at her residence.

Popular actor and host of reality shows, Maniesh Paul, recently paid a visit to the former actress Smriti Irani. She is presently a politician and the Minister of Textiles of India. She became popular with the TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actor Maniesh Paul recently went to her home and shared pictures with her. He also joked about being offered 'kadha' instead of tea.

Maniesh is very famous for his excellent hosting skills and his comic timing. He shared a selfie with Smriti Irani as he enjoyed a cup of kadha with her. He also praised the former actress for her hospitality. Maniesh wore a black t-shirt and denim whereas Smriti Irani was seen wearing a brown suit. Maniesh wrote in his post, "Thanks for a cup of lovely KAADHA @smritiiraniofficial ma’am....kya time aa gaya hai...chai ki jagah sab KAADHA peeney lage hain!!but thanks for having me over and being warm as always...P.S: mask was taken off just for the pic...love you all...Spread love.”

See post:

Maniesh Paul has been a part of numerous reality shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye 9, Indian Idol, and more. He was last seen on TV screens as the host of the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020. He has also been part of Bollywood movies including Tees Maar Khan, Mickey Virus, Tere Bin Laden 2, Baa Baaa Black Sheep, and others. The actor is married to his childhood sweetheart Sanyukta Paul and has two children.

Also read- Maniesh Paul shares how he got lucky to marry childhood sweetheart Sanyukta; Calls her his biggest support

Share your comment ×