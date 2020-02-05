PHOTOS: Manmohini fame Ankit Siwach beams with joy as he enjoys Haldi ceremony with ladylove Nupur Bhatia

Ankit Siwach's haldi ceremony pictures with ladylove Nupur Bhatia speaks volumes of love and happiness. Take a look.

Another TV actor is no more an eligible bachelor. We're talking about Manmohini season 1 fame Ankit Siwach. Yes, the handsome actor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Nupur Bhatia yesterday, 4th February. While the wedding pictures are not out yet, we got hold of some awe-inspiring pictures from the couple's Haldi ceremony. Yes, the Ankit and Nupur's happy haldi pictures are doing the rounds on social media. Well, though we're eagerly waiting for the marriage pictures, these haldi pictures speaks volumes of the love, compassion and bond the newlyweds share.

In all of the pictures, Ankita and Nupur are seen enjoying their festivities like no one is watching them, and they're in their own little happy world. While Ankit looked dapper in a green kurta and pink Nehru jacket, Ankita looked resplendent in a dark pink saree paired with a green blouse. Well, the duo colour co-ordinated on this special day and looked absolutely adorable. From clicking cute pictures to applying haldi on each other's faces to dancing to the beats of the dhols and Punjabi songs, they made the most of their special day.

The ceremony took place at Meerut at Ankit's hometown. After the haldi ceremony, the couple also exchanged rings paying ode to their love and romance. It was a close knit-affair, with only the family members being in attendance. While none Ankit's industry friends were present at the haldi function, they're expected to grace wedding reception that will take place today.

Take a look at the awe-inspiring haldi pictures here:

Well, this only makes us believe again that weddings in India are all about nach, gana and loads of fun. Wishing the couple a heartiest congratulations and a happy future ahead.

