PHOTOS: Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar twin in white as they are spotted with the newborn outside hospital

Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar have welcomed a baby boy. Today, they were spotted leaving the hospital with their little munchkin.

Television actor Mohit Malik and his beautiful wife Addite Shirwaikar are now parents. They are blessed with a baby boy. The couple shared the news on their social handles. As soon as the couple made the announcement, fans started dropping congratulatory messages. Celebrities are also extended their messages to the couple. The new mother shared a beautiful picture of herself holding her son's hand on the Instagram handle and even penned down a heartwarming post. She thanked the universe for the blessing.

Today, the new parents were spotted outside the hospital with their little bundle of joy. However, the newborn baby's face was covered. Both were twinning in white and happily pose for the shutterbugs. Sharing the news, the actor had written, “Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite.”

The new mommy had shared her pregnancy journey with fans and always posted pictures, videos on social platforms. She had even written a long post on the pregnancy. The couple had announced the pregnancy in December last year. This year television couples-- Nakuul Mehta and among others have also welcomed their first child. On the work front, Mohit was last seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story which went off air this year in January.

Take a look at pictures here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

