PHOTOS: Mohit Sehgal & Sanaya Irani are totally enjoying their vacation and we can't stop staring

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are currently enjoying their vacations the glimpses of which they have shared on social media. Check out their latest pictures.

The adorable couple and Mohit Sehgal won our hearts with their amazing on - screen chemistry in the popular show Miley Jab Hum Tum. For the uninitiated, Mohit and Sanaya fell in love with each other on the sets of the show itself. Many of their fans were elated when the couple finally tied the knot back in the year 2016. The two of them are considered to be one of the most beloved couples of the Indian television industry.

The Ghost actress and Mohit often set off for exotic vacations the glimpses of which they share on their respective social media handles. The two of them are currently holidaying in the beautiful locale of Hawaii. They have recently shared pictures of the same on social media which will literally send their fans into frenzy. The lovely couple is seen enjoying a cruise ride and their PDAs are sure to give us major couple goals.

Check out the latest pictures of Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal below:

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanaya Irani says 'Mohit & I shouldn't work together as I value what we have at home over money)

Mohit and Sanaya happen to be one of the most happily married television couples who have been setting major relaltionship goals for others. On the work front, Sanaya added yet another feather to her cap as she made her full – fledged Bollywood debut with the movie Ghost. It happens to be a horror movie which has been directed by ace filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Sanaya is seen opposite Shivam Bhaargava in the movie which has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani. Ghost was released into the theaters on October 18, 2019.

Credits :Instagram

