PHOTOS: Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma flaunts her svelte figure in a red bikini and we can't take eyes off her

As the year is coming to an end, Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma has once again raised the temperatures around as she posed in a super sizzling red bikini. Check it out.

When it comes to getting the right style and making heads turn, no one can do it better than Nia Sharma. Known for her impeccable sense of style, fashion choices and amazingly toned body, each time Nia makes an appearance, she kills it. Whether its a saree, a casual set of jeans, a salwar-suit or a bikini, the actress sure knows to carry each attire with sheer confidence. And now we're gearing up to bid adieu to 2019 and embrace 2020 with open arms, Nia has once again raised the temperatures around.

Giving a hot and spicy surprise to her fans, Nia recently took to her Instagram handle to share some sizzling pictures from her beach side fun. In the pictures, Nia is seen donning a super sexy red bikini and flaunting her svelte figure. She captioned it as, 'Let yo Portrait mode blur out your worries and enemies too! #2020 goals.' With tied up hair, red lipstick and a face full of confidence, Nia is raising the glam quotient like never before. But, what we're utterly smitten by is the confidence that Nia wears always. Well, we're wondering which enemy is Nia trying to burn the coming year? Also, while she is looking smoking hot this year, we wonder what new she has for us for the next year.

Take a look at Nia's stunning photos here:

On a similar note, Nia Sharma is currently seen spreading the magic of her acting chops in Ekat Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 opposite Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria. Nia shot fame with as Manvi in the popular show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which aired on Star Plus in 2011. The gorgeous actress has since then been a part of multiple shows including Jamai Raja and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. What are your thoughts on Nia's super hot pictures? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nia Sharma: I know I am a below average looking girl; Whether I am dusky or brown, don't care

Credits :Instagram

Read More