PHOTOS: Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma slays the red saree with finesse and we can't stop staring at her

Nia Sharma has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen slaying a red saree. Check out the pictures of the Naagin 4 actress.

Nia Sharma is one of the most beautiful and popular actresses of the Indian telly town in current times. The stunning beauty is considered to be a style icon and her impeccable fashion sense always steals the limelight whenever she makes public appearances. Be it a western gown, pantsuit, traditional salwar suit, saree or any other outfit, the actress pulls off everything with perfect panache because of which she serves as an inspiration for numerous young girls out there.

The Ishq Mein Marjaavaan actress has a huge fan base on social media too and she often updates her fans with whatever is happening in her daily life. Nia has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks absolutely gorgeous. The actress is seen wearing a bright red saree teamed up with a matching embellished blouse and a pair of golden earrings. Well, there is no doubt about this fact that Nia slays the stunning saree with finesse!

Check out the latest pictures of Nia Sharma below:

On the professional front, Nia is currently seen in the popular supernatural show Naagin 4 co – starring Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. She portrays the role of Brinda, a revenge seeking, shape – shifting serpent in the much loved show which has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. It also features Sikander Tikekar, Geetanjali Tikekar, Sayantani Ghosh and in pivotal roles. Just like the previous seasons, the fourth season of Naagin has also received humongous response from the audiences.

