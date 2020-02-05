PHOTOS: Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma strikes the perfect pose as she flaunts black co ords

Nia Sharma has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks ravishing. Check out the latest pictures of the Naagin 4 actress.

The very beautiful Nia Sharma is currently one of the most popular and sought after actresses of Indian telly town in current times. Nia, who has featured in numerous daily soaps, is known for her amazing fashion choices and impeccable style sense. The stunning beauty can pull of everything with great perfection – be it a saree, lehenga, pant suit, gown or any other outfit. Nia also enjoys a massive fan following all over the country owing to her suave personality.

Nia Sharma is frequently active on social media wherein she has been able to acquire a huge fan base. The actress often shares bits and pieces related to her daily life including candid and BTS pictures and videos with her fans. Nia has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle recently which will surely send her fans into frenzy. The actress is sporting black co – ords consisting of a high neck top and joggers. She also ties up her hair into a messy bun.

Check out the pictures of Nia Sharma below:

Well, one thing is for sure that Nia is a perfect poser and these latest pictures are proof! On the work front, Nia Sharma is currently winning accolades by portraying the role of the revenge seeking serpent Brinda in the popular supernatural show Naagin 4. It also features Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin in the lead roles. Apart from them, Naagin 4 also has Sayantani Ghosh, Sikander Tikekar, Geetanjali Tikekar and others playing pivotal roles. The show is currently soaring high in terms of popularity as well as TRP rates and is winning the hearts of the audiences.

