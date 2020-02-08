PHOTOS: Naagin 4 actresses Nia Sharma & Hassanandani are all smiles as they bask in the glow of the sun

Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen chilling with Anita Hassanandani. Check out the pictures.

Naagin 4 is currently considered to be one of the most popular shows which air on Indian television. The supernatural flick has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor who is accredited with the success of the previous seasons too. Moreover, the lead actors of the show including Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria have been applauded for showcasing their acting prowess in the same. Recently, also joined the rest of the cast of Naagin 4 much to her fans’ excitement.

Nia Sharma has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen chilling with co – actress Anita Hassanandani. The two pretty ladies look gorgeous in sarees as they bask in the glow of sunlight while posing for the pictures. While Nia Sharma opts for a pink coloured saree teamed up with a black blouse, Anita, on the other hand, is seen wearing an all – black sheer net saree with a matching blouse.

Check out the pictures of Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani below:

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Anita had revealed about her experience of working alongside Nia Sharma in Naagin 4 and said, “It is still a comfortable zone for me as I know Nia Sharma. It is not like I am working with someone stranger. For me, it is like home but I do miss Surbhi.” Prior to his Anita was seen in the third season of Naagin too in which she portrayed the role of Vishakha. For the unversed, she now carries forward the same character in the fourth season too.

Credits :Instagram

