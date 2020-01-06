PHOTOS: Nakuul Mehta & wife Jankee turn hosts for Drashti Dhami, Neeraj Khemka & others

Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee hosted a party on Sunday which was attended by their friends including Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka. Check out the pictures.

One of the most popular television actors, Nakuul Mehta has a huge fan base and there is no doubt about this fact. The handsome hunk who was last seen in the tv show Ishqbaaaz, can make anyone go weak on their knees with his dapper look and suave personality. Nakuul tied the knot with singer Jankee Parekh in the year 2012 and the two of the make for one of the most popular and beloved couples of Indian telly town.

Recently, Nakuul and Jankee organized a party this Sunday as they had moved in to their new home. This party was attended by the family members, friends and well – wishers of the lovely couple. Popular television actress also joined in the celebrations with her husband Neeraj Khemka. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress, Nakuul and others have also shared pictures from the party on their Instagram handles in which everyone can be seen fully engrossed in the celebrations.

Check out the pictures from Nakuul Mehta’s house party below:

(ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta shares a clever post with a subtle message for the government; Check it out)

Just like Nakuul and Jankee, Drashti and her husband Neeraj are also one of the most adorable couples of the Indian television industry. Moreover, their social media PDAs are simply cute and also set major relationship goals for other couples out there. On the professional front, Drashti Dhami was last seen in the show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka which aired on Colors TV. Well, both Nakuul and Drashti are yet to announce their new projects and we all are eagerly waiting for the same.

Credits :Instagram

Read More