PHOTOS: Nehha Pendse leaves us spellbound as she dons a royal blue gown at her wedding reception

TV Nehha Pendse is grinning from ear-to-ear as she has entered the best phase of her life. The Bigg Boss 12 contestant recently tied the knot with her longtime beau Shardul Singh Bayas. The couple opted for a closed-knit traditional Maharashtrian wedding in Pune. While we were just trying to digest her amazing beauty in her wedding pictures, now pictures of her reception are also doing rounds on social media. Yes, the May I Come In Madam actress recently shared pretty photos of her post-wedding bash with her fans on Instagram.

Unlike her marriage, Nehha rather took an unconventional route for her lavish wedding reception. She opted for an Indo-western look, where she can be seen dolled-up in a thigh-high slit royal blue gown, which was strapless. The gown contained golden embellishments, which added the extra oomph to her simple yet classy outfit. While her hair was tied in loose bun with middle partition, she kept the jewelry minimal with merely a statement choker. She competed with a bright pink lip colour, filed-in brows and pair of white stilettoes. She looks ravishing and of course, surreal. On the other hand, Nehha's hubby looked dapper in a black blazer, matching trousers and a white shirt.

Speaking of Nehha Pendse, she has proved her mettle in several films in different languages including Marathi and Hindi. She is a popular face in the Telly Town, and has appeared on many famous shows May I Come In Madam, Bigg Boss 12, Khatra Khatra Khatra and Kitchen Champion 5. On the other hand, Shardul is a renowned businessman. What are your thoughts on the Nehha and Shardul's weddding photos? Hasn't she left you floored with her awe-inspiring look? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

