PHOTOS: Nehha Pendse's wedding pictures OUT; Actress looks resplendent in a traditional nauvari saree

Kapil Sharma's former co-star Nehha Pendse has finally tied the knot with hubby Shardul Bayas. Here are the first pictures of her traditional Maharashtraian wedding. Take a look.

The first wedding of 2020 from the Indian Television industry has finally taken place. May I come in Madam actress Nehha Pendse has finally got married to her longtime beau in a traditional wedding in Pune today (January 5). And now the pictures of the newly-married couple are doing the rounds on social media. Yes, the very first pictures of Nehha's happy wedding are out and she looks extremely gorgeous in a pastel-pink Nauvari saree. The actress went all ethnic and chose for a complete Maharashtrian look. With a nathni (nose ring), chandrakor tikali (half-moon-shaped bindi), hair tied in a gajra, filled-in brows and bright pink lips, the Bigg Boss 12 contestant looked beautiful as the newly-wed bride. On the other hand, groom Shardul made in mark in matching kurta-pajama.

Take a look at Nehha's happy wedding photos here:

The couple got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony and were also seen reading wedding vows as per Maharashtrian customs. They posed for cute pictures after the rituals and looking very happy with each other. The bright smile on their faces spoke volumes about the love and compassion they have for each other. The madly-in-love couple were grinning from ear to ear and couldn't take their eyes off each other. We must say, Nehha and Shardul make for a perfect Mr and Mrs. happily ever after frame.

Talking about Nehha, she has featured in many films in different languages including Marathi and Hindi. She is a known face in the telly world, and has done many shows like May I Come In Madam, Bigg Boss 12, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Kitchen Champion 5 and others. On the contrary, Shardul is a businessman. On New Year's eve, the grabbed eyeballs as they shared a picture of their passionate lip-lock on social media. As per reports, they may jet off to Japan in April for their delayed honeymoon. We wish the couple a happy married life. Heartiest congratulations to the newly-weds.

