PHOTOS: New mum Sapna Choudhary's stunning pictures will make your jaws drop

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has been blessed with a baby boy recently. Sapna's husband Veer Sahu has confirmed the news via Facebook live.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary, who is also a renowned Haryanvi singer and dancer, recently gave birth and has been blessed with a baby boy. According to Dainik Jagran’s report, Sapna secretly tied the knot with Haryanvi actor-singer Veer Sahu in January. Reportedly, they were in a relationship for several years. And a few hours ago, Veer confirmed the good news via a Facebook live. During the live interaction, Veer has said that he is a father now. On the other hand, Sapna who is an avid social media user hasn’t confirmed the news yet.

Sapna Choudhary became a household name after featuring in Bigg Boss 11. She is a prominent name in the entertainment industry. Sapna made her Bollywood debut with a special dance sequence Hatt Ja Tau in Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Veerey Ki Wedding and then she featured in a song titled Love Bite and also in Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary in Abhay Deol-starrer Nanu Ki Janu.

Sapna Choudhary’s popular Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal rules the chartbusters.

Here are stunning pictures of the new mum Sapna Choudhary:

Further, Veer is a resident of Hisar. Sapna and Veer’s marriage was kept secret due to the death of Veer's family member. At the moment, Sapna and Veer's family are happy with the arrival of a small child in the family.

However, today on social media, Sapna's husband Veer had to face the displeasure of the fans. Some people trolled Sapna and Veer. He expressed displeasure over the obscene and lewd comments made on his and Sapna's parents. The singer-actor clearly said that he does not want any interference in his personal life.

Also Read: Haryanvi famous dancer Sapna Choudhary embraces motherhood; Welcomes baby boy with husband Veer Sahu

Credits :Sapna Choudhary Instagram

Share your comment ×