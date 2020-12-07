PHOTOS: Newlyweds Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal spotted by the paparazzi as they step out in the city

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot back on December 1, 2020. Check out their latest pictures.

After the buzz of ‘Nehu Da Vyaah’ came Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s grand wedding. Because it was a sudden announcement, that made headlines in no time and continues doing so even now after the lovebirds tied the nuptial knot. For the unversed, the Indian Idol host married Shweta in a private ceremony on December 1, 2020, in the presence of family members and close friends. Their pictures from the ceremony went viral instantly and sent the fans into a frenzy.

As we speak of this, the paparazzi spotted the newly wedded couple on Sunday as they stepped out in the city. Aditya once again won our hearts as he is spotted opening the car’s door for his wife Shweta. The singer and host is seen wearing a pink t-shirt teamed up with blue jeans. He also wears a matching cap and flaunts a pair of cool framed glasses with his face masked up. Talking about Shweta Agarwal, she keeps it simple in a brown top and black chequered trousers.

Check out their pictures below:

Earlier in an interview with TOI, Aditya Narayan had spilled the beans on how he originally planned his marriage. The singer said that he had kept the engagement ring ready since December 2019 and was planning to propose to Shweta at an exotic place in March 2020. He also added their flights were booked for Maldives back then but the journey was cancelled after they got to know that the place was under lockdown. For the unversed, he proposed to her in Lonavala later on.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

