PHOTOS: Newlyweds Sanjay Gagnani & Poonam Preet can’t stop smiling as they jet off for their honeymoon

Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gangnani and his ladylove Poonam Preet tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on Saturday, November 28. Now, just a day after the newlyweds caught the attention of the paps as they arrived at the airport. Apparently, the two are off to spend some quality time away with each other. Although the place of their honeymoon isn’t confirmed, the newlyweds looked absolutely adorable while making their public appearance together.

While Sanjay Gagnani kept it casual in a black hoodie and denim pants. On the other hand, nayi dulhan Poonam Preet looked regal in a green Salwar suit. Vermillion on her forehead and a shiny mangalsutra completed her elegant look. While a statement bag was used as an accessory by her. Needless to say, the couple looked extremely happy as they posed for the cameras together.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Before the big day, their pre-wedding celebrations created a massive buzz online. Celebs from the likes of Nupur Sanon to Anjum Fakih were seen in attendance at their Haldi ceremony. Moreover, soon after getting hitched Sanjay also took to social media to share a slew of dreamy photos of his wedding day. Sharing a contagious smile, Sanjay also coupled the photos with a love-filled caption that read, “28.11.2021 Love Laughter & Happily Ever After #JUSTMARRIED #tothemostbeautifulbride #gratitudeforeverything.”

