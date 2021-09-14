PHOTOS: Nikki Tamboli looks uber cool in athleisure as she steps out in the city

Nikki Tamboli is a very famous celebrity in the telly world. The actress's popularity rose after her stint in the controversial show Bigg Boss 14. She has always made headlines and managed to keep the audience entertained. She was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT with Rubina Dilaik and called Pratik Sejhpal her favourite contestant. When Nikki was in the house she used to pick a fight with everyone and was also scolded by for her rude behaviour. But the actress still managed to be in the show and loved by fans.

Today, she was seen in the city in cool athleisure. The actress was wearing a light purple colour athleisure and kept her hair in a ponytail style. To complete the look, she opted for heavy makeup. Nikki also went for smokey eyes. It looked like she was getting ready for something that was not revealed. The actress posed for the shutterbugs and also waved at them. Nikki was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Her poor performance made her eliminated from the show.

When she was eliminated, Vishal Aditya Singh was eliminated and the actress was blamed for it. Both were trending on Twitter. However, late the actor made the wild card entry in the show. He is in finalist now.

Take a look at the photos here:

It was during the show that Nikki lost her brother. Her brother passed away and then she flew to Cape Town to participate in the show. The actress showed up a brave front.

