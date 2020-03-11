PHOTOS: Parth Samthaan gets adorable birthday wishes from Kasautii Zindagii Kay co stars Pooja, Aamna, Sahil

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Here's how Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay co stars Pooja Banerjee, Aamna Sharif and Sahil Anand wished him on his birthday. Take a look.

Parth Samathaan aka our Anurag Basu from Kasautii Zindagii Kay is brimming in happiness today, and he has all the reasons to do so. Well, it is Parth's 'Happy wala birthday', today. Yes, Parth turns a year older today (March 11), and the birthday boy is receiving wishes from all over. While his KZK team had a pre-birthday bash for him yesterday on the sets of the show, now they have showered him with some adorable birthday wishes to make his day much more special.

Parth's KZK co-stars Pooja Banerjee (Nivedita Basu), Aamna Sharif (Komolika) and Sahil Anand (Anupam Sengupta) took to their Instagram handles to share cute pictures with him and write a sweet note for him. While Pooja and Aamna were all hearts for the cutie, Sahil couldn't thank his brother enough for being in a part of his life. Parth acknowledged their humble gestures and expressed his gratitude towards them. He re-posted their wishes on his social media handle and thanked each one personally. Well, we must say, the KZK team has turned into a family sharing all their happiness and sorrows.

Take a look at KZK team's wish for Parth on his birthday:

Well, we're wondering why Anurag's Prerna aka Erica Fernandes has yet not posted a picture with him? Anyway, we're hoping for it to come soon. For the unversed, Parth rose to fame as Manik from Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan opposite Niti Taylor. With his good looks, amazing persona and mesmerizing acting chops, Parth has made a special place in audiences' hearts. What are your thoughts on this? Send in your wishes for the young actor in the comment section below.

