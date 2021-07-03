PHOTOS: Parth Samthaan inches ‘closer towards the end of the USA trip’: Lot of memories, happiness & food

Parth Samthaan has been vacationing in the USA for some time now. He shared a series of pictures as he bids adieu to his vacation.

One of the busiest and popular television actors working today, Parth Samthaan often shares pictures and videos from his personal and professional life with the fans on social media. His numerous fans post complementing comments for their favorite star. Parth has been vacationing in the USA for quite some time now. He has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle where he was dressed up in the traditional Indian attire in Texas. In a quirky manner, Parth captioned the picture by writing, “Dulha tayyar hain” (The groom is ready) looking absolutely suave. He even joined the Watermelon Sugar trend that has gone viral on social media based on Harry Styles latest song and posted a video.

Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram on Friday and shared a bunch of photographs while sitting on the car as his USA trip inches closer towards the end. Parth wrote a heartfelt caption expressing his thoughts, feelings, and memories from the trip. He wrote, “Inching closer towards the end of my USA trip with a lot of memories and happiness and food”. In the pictures, Parth is sporting a casual look with a blue t-shirt, brown shorts, and sneakers. Karan Singh Chhabra expressed himself by commenting on the picture and wrote, “So happy to know ur coming back finally ! I was worried kahi @kamalaharris did wahi na rakh len hamare heere ko”.

Take a look at the post:

The actor started his career with the show Kaisin Yeh Yaariyan, but the show that worked wonders for his career was Ekta Kapoor's reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the show, he played the role of Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes played the role of his love Prerna.

Also Read| PHOTO: Parth Samthaan introduces his security guards to his fans in a hilarious post

Share your comment ×