PHOTOS: Parth Samthaan is looking dapper in traditional Indian attire in Texas; Says ‘groom is ready’

Parth has shared pictures on his Instagram donning traditional Indian attires. Karan Singh Chhabra drops a hilarious comment.

The heartthrob actor Parth Samthaan is known for sharing pictures and videos from his personal and professional life on social media. He engages with fans on a regular basis and gives a glimpse into his day-to-day life. Recently Parth had dropped a picture on Instagram showcasing his chiseled beach body while standing by the sea. He wrote a quirky caption along with the picture. The caption read, “Wondering I should get into the water or no??” along with several emojis. Many of his fans and followers reacted to the picture and wrote several compliments to the actor in the comment section.

Parth Samthaan recently posted pictures on his Instagram surprising his fans with the traditional Indian attire. The actor is looking dapper in the outfit as he posted the picture from Texas, America. In the caption, he wrote, “dulha tayyar hai (the groom is ready)”. Several celebrities and fans replied to Parth in the comment section including Karan Singh Chhabra. Karan dropped a hilarious comment which made Parth laugh. He wrote, “Ab toh swayamvar hoga !! I will host and find the perfect bride for my brother” along with an emoji. Parth replied to Karan’s quirky comment and wrote, “lol”. Many fans complimented Parth for the latest look.

Take a look at the post:

The actor started his career with the show Kaisin Yeh Yaariyan, but the show that worked wonders for his career was Ekta Kapoor's reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the show, he played the role of Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes played the role of his love Prerna.

Also Read| PHOTO: Parth Samthaan shows off his 'beach bod' as he wonders about getting into water

Share your comment ×