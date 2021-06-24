PHOTOS: Parth Samthaan looks for beloved ‘Simran’ in the enchanting floral garden in Michigan

Parth Samthaan posted his cool and comfortable look on his social media account as he enjoys himself in Michigan.

The TV actor Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular actors in the industry. He has a massive fan following on social media. He is loved for his dapper looks and style statement. The actor made his debut with the TV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, for which he was highly appreciated. The actor is active on social media and regularly shares pictures and videos for his fans. Parth presently is in the US as has been updating his fans with his constant updates. He has recently shared photo with a marvelous backdrop scene.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame has recently shared a picture on social media as he enjoy the scenic beauty of Detroit, Michigan. The actor is amazed by the natural beauty of the place reminds him of the wonders of Switzerland. He has worn a black round neck t-shirt and light brown trousers. The actor seems to be looking for his Simran in the place as he wrote in the caption, “Switzerland feels in Michigan Simran !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #notsocandid #okthanksbye”.

See post here:

The actor was last seen in popular daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which he was paired with the lovely actress Erica Fernandes. Their romance was highly appreciated by their fans. The actor has also been part of OTT platform as he worked in a web series by Alt Balaji. He made his career debut with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan and worked on two seasons of the show. On being asked about doing any further seasons, he said he would be glad to be part of it as the show is very close to him.

Credits :Parth Samthaan instagram

