PHOTOS: Parth Samthaan shares ‘New look in New York’ as he enjoys his visit to Times Square

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Parth Samthaan surprises his fans as he flaunts his new look with a new hairstyle.

Actor Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular actors on television screens and he has a huge fan following on social media. The actor made his mark in the acting field with the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. He is considered as one of the most handsome actors in the television industry. Presently, he is having a great time as he is travelling in the US. Parth has recently changed his look and he shared a picture of himself from Times Square.

The actor has shared a picture of himself with a new haircut and clean shaven look. Parth has cut his hair short for the latest look. He looks handsome in a white floral shirt and black jeans. He is seen sitting near Times Square and staring at the sky. The actor has been sharing pictures from all the places that he has visited in the US. The actor shared in the caption, “New look in New York par wahi smile bcoz ghar ki kheti hain #newcut #shorthair #timessquare #floralshirt”.

See the post here:

The actor was last seen in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay where he played the role of Anurag Basu. He was paired with the actress Erica Fernandes, who played the role of Prerna. The actor also ventured in the OTT platform with the web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. His other web shows include Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3 and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2. The actor has also been part of reality shows like MTV Ace of Space 1 and Nach Baliye 9.

Also read- PHOTO: Parth Samthaan shares sunkissed look from New York; Says ‘New day and new sunshine’

Credits :Parth Samthaan instagram

