PHOTOS: Pooja Gor remembers late Anupam Shyam as she misses the father & daughter relation between them

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya fame Pooja Gor became a household name with the show. She was highly appreciated for her excellent acting chops and her chemistry with the lead actor Arhaan Behll. In the show, the late actor Anupam Shyam played a very important role. He was the main villain in the show and wanted to spoil Pratigya's life. The audience loved the on-screen negative shade of Anupam Shyam and his evil plays for Pratigya. But in real life, the duo shared a very sweet bond. Pooja Gor dedicated a post to the late actor as she places him on the pedestal of her guru.

Pooja Gor shared some pictures from the shooting and BTS with Anupam Shyam. She wrote in the caption about the difference in thinking of Pragya and Sajjan Singh, but the father-daughter relationship between them off-screen. She thanked him for helping her in improving the pronunciation of Hindi words. She added that the Hindi books given to her by him are kept safely with her and they are very helpful. Pooja said she will greatly miss the caring, talented and composed person he was. She hopes he rests in peace.

See post here-