PHOTOS: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all smiles at the mehendi ceremony begins

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar looked stunning as their pre-wedding festivities started.

The festivities have begun! Television stars Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are all set to tie the knot on July 16. The pre-wedding festivities have started and the couple can’t keep their smiles off. Pictures from their Mehendi ceremony are out and the duo has us impressed. Disha and Rahul got papped as they danced their hearts out on the occasion. Their family and friends joined the stars on their special day.

In one of the pictures, the bride-to-be flaunted her mehendi-decorated hands. Disha looked stunning in a pink cut-sleeves kurta with gold sequence work. She paired it with gorgeous white palazzos. The actress accessorized her outfit with gold jewellery. Meanwhile, Rahul opted for a satin kurta-pajama and looked dashing. Earlier today, Disha gave a glimpse of her getting ready for the Mehendi ceremony by sharing a black and white photo. She captioned it, "So it begins.” On Tuesday, the actress had also shared a trail of pictures from her at-home bachelorette party.

Take a look:

To note, Rahul Vaidya had expressed his feelings to Disha on national television. On Disha’s birthday, he went down on his knees, took out a ring, and asked her a question. He also wore a T-shirt which had “Marry Me?”. After a long wait, Disha said yes during a weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announced the date for their wedding and shared a note on social media. It read as, "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness." The couple will get married in Mumbai.

