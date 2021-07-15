PHOTOS: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar set to begin a new chapter of their love; Share hearty smiles at paps

Groom to be Rahul Vaidya and Bride to be Disha Parmar get papped ahead of their wedding day. Scroll below to see their stunning pictures.

The wait is about to be over! Television stars Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are all set to tie the knot tomorrow. Ahead of their wedding, the lovebirds were spotted by paparazzi. Groom-to-be and Bride-to-be shared hearty smiles and posed for the camera. The TV stars have been trending ever since they announced their wedding. The pictures from the wedding ceremonies have gone viral.

On Thursday night, the couple was seen post their Haldi ceremony. While Disha looked breathtaking in a sea-green suit with a pink dupatta, Rahul opted for a floral shirt and looked dashing as ever. After a gala Mehendi night and the Haldi ceremony this morning, the couple is all set to begin a new chapter of their lives. The pictures from the duo’s Haldi ceremony left us in awe. From the venue decor to the rituals, everything was up to the mark. Indeed, it was an overwhelming moment for Disha and Rahul’s family and friends.

To recall, Rahul Vaidya had expressed his feelings to Disha on national television. On Disha’s birthday, he went down on his knees, took out a ring, and asked her a question. He also wore a T-shirt which had “Marry Me?”. After a long wait, Disha said yes during a weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14. The couple’s fans couldn’t keep calm when they shared their wedding card on social media earlier this month. It read as, "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness."

