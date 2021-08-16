PHOTOS: Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar spotted as they step out for a Sunday date night

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most adorable couples in the telly world. Ever since they tied the knot, they have been all over social media. They never fail to give us major couple goals. Their Instagram feed is also filled with lovely moments. Recently, Bade Acche Lagta Hain 2 promo featuring Disha and Nakuul Mehta was released. As soon as the promo was out, it started trending. The proud husband that he is, Rahul also dedicated a song for his wife on Instagram.

Well, yesterday the couple was spotted in the city. Rahul had gone for a city event and later was joined by Disha. They opted for casuals. The actress was seen wearing yellow colour printed dress with white sneakers. And the singer was seen wearing a white shirt with blue denim. He was wearing sneakers to complete the look. Both posed for the shutterbugs. They were seen posing hand in hand.

The Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actress kept her makeup minimal. She was seen wearing a dark shade lip colour.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 shows two people Ram and Priya, who are in their 30s but still unmarried. However, they both are not interested in the concept of marriage. They meet during a wedding of a friend and strike a conversation on marriage. The promo video has won fans hearts.

