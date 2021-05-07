PHOTOS: Rahul Vaidya kisses Disha Parmar’s forehead; Shares cute moments before leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were seen sharing romantic moments ahead of the singer leaving for the stunt-based reality show in Cape Town.

Singer Rahul Vaidya gained popularity from the reality show Bigg Boss 14. He grabbed headlines for all the right reasons. Right from speaking on nepotism to picking up a constant fight with Rubina Dilaik, he was everywhere. But there was something else also which made him everyone’s favourite and it was his proposal for Disha Parmar on national television. The singer proposed to her for marriage. And, since then, the couple has been inseparable. They have been spotted in the city together. Recently, they were also seen in a music video that was crooned by Rahul.

And last night the couple was spotted at the airport. Disha, who was dressed in a simple blue coloured T shirt paired with blue jeans, had come to drop her beau Rahul as he was leaving for Cape Town to take part in the new season of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The singer kept it simple as he was seen in a purple coloured bomber jacket with a pair of jeans. He was also spotted kissing his girlfriend’s forehead and hand ahead of leaving. Disha is seen getting emotional as Rahul leaves her at the airport. They also shared some cute moments before he left.

Take a look at Rahul-Disha’s cute moments at the airport here:

Television’s favourite couple has been painting the town red from their love story since Bigg Boss 14 got over. Apart from Rahul, Dahiya, Nikki Tamboli, , Abhinav Shukla, Mahek Chahal, Varun Sood are among others who have taken part in the reality show. The stunt-based reality show season 11 is all set to go on floors. This year the series will take place in Cape Town, South Africa.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

