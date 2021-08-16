PHOTOS: Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin glam up in suave looks on the red carpet

Several big names from the television industry graced the red carpet with their suave looks at the International Icon Awards 2021. Some huge celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, and Shivangi Joshi amongst others marked their presence as they got clicked looking absolutely classy on the red carpet. Rahul Vaidya wore a sharp black suit as he graced the red carpet of the award function. Many television celebrities suited up including one of the fan favorites Jasmin Bhasin, who has made a special place in the hearts of the audience through some great performances and nuanced characterization.

Aly Goni also walked on the red carpet. The actor wore a lovely designer attire and looked suave as he got clicked by the shutterbugs on the red carpet whilst going in for the award function. Jasmin Bhasin looked stunning in her attire. Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Nikki Tamboli also graced the red carpet and wore a stunning black dress. Nikki in a recent interview with Pinkvilla spoke about whether she would get inside the Bigg Boss house again if the offer comes. She said, “I would always love to be a part of Bigg Boss, as I’ve hailed from that show and received immense support and love.”

When asked Nikki what new she would like to see in Bigg Boss 15, she says, “I would love to see a beauty salon in the house this year, where the contestants can deck up everyday and go out and about. That would actually be fun.” She added, “I think Varun Sood and would be interesting to watch in BB15. They make good players especially when it comes to tasks and strategies. They are good at not only protecting themselves but also their loved ones and have the potential and all the qualities to win the show.”

