PHOTOS: Rahul Vaidya praises THIS KKK11 contestant as he says ‘Ye Ladki Fire Hai’

Rahul Vaidya shares his desire to sing a long rap for the actress Shweta Tiwari as he posts a goofy picture with her on social media.

Rahul Vaidya is one of the most popular contestants of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa, and is hosted by the talented action director Rohit Shetty. Rahul Vaidya has formed a good bond with other contestants of the show and seems to have a lot of fun after the shoot. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant has formed a strong friendship with the Begusarai actress Shweta Tiwari.

The singer has shared a jovial picture with his buddy in the show KKK11, as they twin in white. Shweta Tiwari looks cute in her white crop top and denim drawstring pants, along with white sports shoes. And Rahul Vaidya, who is wearing an all-white sweatshirt and joggers. He paired the look with black sunglasses, a qawwali cap, and white shoes. The singer also posted a fun caption with the picture as he calls her a fire lady and hopes to rap for her. He wrote, “Ye confirm ho gaya mujhko ye ladki fire hai .. likhenge tujhe lamba rap hum aise shayar hain”

See post here-

Rahul Vaidya is a very popular name in the TV sector and he has taken part in other reality shows as well. He was the runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and after coming out of the show, he worked on a music video with his girlfriend Disha Parmar. Recently, Rahul had released a music video named ‘Aly’, for his friends from the show, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rakhi Sawant.

Also read- KKK11: Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Tiwari have an important message for pregnant ladies and kids; Read HERE

Credits :Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Share your comment ×