PHOTOS: Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa, Devoleena Bhattacharjee & others arrive at Sidharth Shukla's residence.

Sidharth Shukla's tragic demise has left a gaping hole in the entertainment industry. The actor's shocking news left the TV fraternity as well as Bollywood and his fans devastated on Thursday as news reports stated that Sidharth Shukla had passed away. A senior Cooper Hospital official on Thursday morning told PTI, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago."

Another senior doctor from Cooper's forensic department told Hindustan Times, "Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won't be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem." The post mortem and other required protocol is currently underway.

Social media was flooded with condolences for the actor from fans, colleagues, co-stars and everyone who knew him in close quarters. Several Bollywood and TV celebs tweeted condolences for Sidharth Shukla. Many others also arrived at his residence and the Copper Hospital.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao was snapped at the late actor's residence along with girlfriend Patralekhaa. Television stars such as Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rahul Mahajan and Hindustani Bhai were also seen entering Sidharth Shukla's building. Sidharth's co-contestant on Bigg Boss Asim Riyaz was seen at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

(A poster erected by fans close to Sidharth Shukla's residence)

