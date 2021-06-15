PHOTOS: Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka Singha pens an emotional note after her surprise baby shower

Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka Singha shared pictures of her baby shower as she had a great time with her hubby and family.

The Splitsvilla host and actor Rannvijay Singha is married to Prianka Singha. They have a daughter named Kainaat Singha. The couple is expecting their second baby very soon; the news of which was shared by Rannvijay some time back. The friends and family of the actor and his wife had set up a surprise baby shower for Prianka. She shared the pictures of the event as they all enjoyed the function.

In the post, she is seen with Rannvijay and Kainaat. The place was beautifully decorated along with a cake and other sweets for everyone. Prianka said in the post that she had no idea about the party as she wrote, “I was told 'Pri, it's been 8 months since you've been in your tracks every day with lockdown having been the best reason for you to be lazy, not social and stay in, but no more of this! Get your butt up, dress up and just be out in the garden on this date in the morning!'" But when she went out, she was amazed to see the decor and all her friends as well as family together there for her. She further added, “BEST SURPRISE EVER Thank you my K & M for putting together the loveliest, yummiest, most beautiful and so thoughtful baby shower for Rann and I!”

See post here:

Rannvijay Singha has been the host of the show Splitsvilla and Roadies for the last many seasons. He got married to Prianka in 2014. Apart from the reality shows, he has been part of movies including Toss: A Flip of Destiny, London Dreams, Action Replayy, Taur Mittran Di and web series.

Credits :Rannvijay Singha instagram

