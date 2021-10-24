PHOTOS: Rashami Desai & Divya Agarwal switch on the glam button as they arrive at a party

Amid the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world, popular celebs might have no time to relax but often they get spotted in the dream city, Mumbai. The recent ones who caught our attention were TV actors Rashami Desai and Divya Agarwal. It seems that after a long week of professional commitments, the duo assembled together to party like there’s no tomorrow.

On Saturday night, Rashami Desai and Divya Agarwal were snapped outside a posh restaurant in Mumbai. For the occasion, Divya was seen dazzling in a uber-cool black dress. However, what stole the entire limelight was her neon shoes and matching fanny pack. With bold lips and highlighted cheeks, Divya left her sleek hair open to complete her look. While striking vivid poses for the camera, Agarwal was seen sporting a million-dollar smile.

Speaking of Rashami Desai, the Uttaran star opted for a stunning jumpsuit featuring string detailing in the back. The button down ensemble was completed with a stunning pair of statement heels. Brown bold lips and hoops rounded off her entire look, while sleek hair left open added chicness to her bold style. Both Divya and Rashami Desai were all smiles as the paparazzi spotted them together.

Check out photos from their party night below:

In terms of work, Rashami Desai in the recent past has appeared alongside Rahul Vaidya in the music video Kinna Sona. She also graced the digital version of Bigg Boss as a house guest. Speaking of Divya Agarwal, the actor won the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT and lifted the winner’s trophy.

