PHOTOS: Rashami Desai & Gurmeet Choudhary arrive at Sidharth Shukla’s residence

Sidharth Shukla passed away today and left behind a huge void in the industry. His fans are heartbroken with his sudden demise. It is being reported that he died from a heart attack but the final report is yet to come. They still not believe that the actor is no more. He was at 40-years-old and was survived by his mother and two sisters. Celebrities from Bollywood to Television have started coming in to pay their last respect to his family. Social media is flooded with condolences for the actor.

Cooper hospital has mentioned that the post mortem is still going on and it will be recorded. Television stars such as Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rahul Mahajan, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh and others were seen entering his residence. His co-contestant on Bigg Boss Asim Riyaz was seen at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. Eijaz Khan, who was with Sidharth in the Bigg Boss 14 house, shared a heartfelt tribute for the bereaved on social media. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who worked as a co-actor in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, called him kind, genuine and positive person. She shared a picture with him on her Instagram stories.

In the evening, , Gurmeet Choudhary and Maniesh Paul were seen arriving at the actor’s residence. Clad in simple clothes, actors were seen coming out of their cars. Later Aly Goni also arrived. It is worth mentioning here that the actor’s last rites will take place tomorrow as his post mortem is still not completed.

Take a look at the photos here:

