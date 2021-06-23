PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik aces banjaran look with colorful ghagra and fashionable jewellery

Rubina Dilaik’s new banjaran look is garnering the attention of her fans as she calls herself Ghani Bawri.

The popular actress and boss lady Rubina Dilaik is vastly popular on the television screens. The actress has a keen fashion sense and loves to share pictures of herself on social media. She enjoys a huge fan following with her exceptional acting skills from the show Chhoti Bahu and others. The actress has recently shared a picture of herself in a completely new look and her fans are amazed.

The actress has shared a picture on social media in which she has donned a banjaran look. She has worn a colourful Ghagra with some fashionable jewels. Her makeup is flawless and she has applied black dots on her face and neck. The actress is wearing light makeup with pink lipstick, which accentuates her look. Rubina wrote in the picture, “Ghani Bawri”

Rubina Dilaik started acting with the show Chhoti Bahu, but she became highly popular after her performance in the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress entered the show Bigg Boss with her husband Abhinav Shukla and came out as the winner. She has been part of some music videos with her husband Abhinav Shukla and Paras Chhabra. The actress was in her hometown after contracting COVID 19 and has returned to sets after recovery.

