PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik dons all white traditional attire; Abhinav Shukla keeps it casual for airport look

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are among the most popular and loved couples in the telly industry. They never fail to shell out couple goals. The duo made headlines for their stints in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14. Recently, the celebrity couple appeared in a song ‘Tumse Pyaar Hai’ composed by Vishal Mishra. They garnered appreciation from fans and followers. Earlier, Rubina and Abhinav also opened up about reliving the romantic moments from their initial dating days during the song shoot.

Over the years, Rubina and Abhinav have managed to gain a massive following on their social media handles. Despite being packed up with work commitments, the lovebirds often take out time to create interesting posts with each other and share them on Instagram to keep their fans entertained. Rubina and Abhinav recently went to Goa for a short vacation and shared glimpses of their lovely time with their followers. On Thursday, the paparazzi clicked the couple was spotted at the airport. While Rubina was slaying in all-white traditional outfit, Abhinav opted for shorts and a white t-shirt and kept his look casual. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as the lovebirds paused and posed at the airport.

Take a look:

On the work front, Dilaik who is known for the shows including ‘Chotti Bahu’ and ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed’, ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’, is set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Ardh’. While Abhinav Shukla is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.