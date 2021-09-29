PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik enjoys Maldives vacay to the fullest as she dons neon bikini at beach

Rubina Dilaik is presently enjoying a special vacation with Abhinav Shukla in the beautiful Maldives. She had planned the surprise trip for her hubby on the special occasion of her birthday. The actress has been sharing pictures of her special trip as she had asked her fans to guess the vacation place. She finally disclosed it with her pictures on the beach. The actress shared her neon bikini clad pictures as she enjoys a windy day at the beach.

The actress has shared pictures from her trip to Maldives as she looks sizzling in her neon pink and green tropical print bikini. Her hair is left open and she has also donned black sunglasses. She captioned, “M on a vacation,you may see some craziness happening”

See post here: