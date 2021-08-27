PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik enjoys swinging on her vacay in Kerala with Abhinav Shukla

It was the birthday of the television actress Rubina Dilaik a few days back. Presently, she is on a vacation with hubby Abhinav Shukla in Kerala. She has shared a gorgeous picture of herself on her social media handle as she thanked her fans for birthday wishes.

The actor ringed in her 34th birthday recently and to celebrate her special day, she has gone on mini vacation to Kerala. The actress has shared a picture of herself as she is seen swinging in a tree. She has worn a beautiful pink floral dress and simple flats. She captioned, “My Heart is filled with love and gratitude.”

See the post here:

The actress has presently appeared in a music video named Bheeg Jaunga. She is looking gorgeous in the video as she has sported a beautiful gown. The actress was last seen on TV screens in the new season of the show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She had entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She had emerged as the winner of the show, where she got the trophy and prize money.