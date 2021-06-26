PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik gives traditional wear a modern twist and her panache will make you go weak in knees

Rubina Dilaik recent pics acing the traditional look is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

The popular actress from the show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina Dilaik, is a name synonymous with elegance. The actress has a massive fan following on social media owing to her unmatched fashion sense and incredible acting skills. Rubina is known for donning different clothing styles and she never misses a chance to win hearts with her panache. Interestingly, the actress is very active on social media and she often shares pictures and videos with her fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, the actress has recently shared beautiful pictures of herself in traditional wear.

The Chotti Bahu fame actress is looking impeccable and magnificent in the latest pictures shared by her. She has shared her two looks in the pics. In one of the looks, she was wearing an orange coloured lehenga with a beautifully embroidered blouse. She had kept her tresses open and she has put on light makeup with an orange bindi. The actress is looked impressive in her simple yet elegant attire. For another look, Rubina had worn a green and pink combination traditional suit. The top is a deep neck with beautiful embroidery around the neck. Her hair was tied in a bun and she had worn a choker necklace with pearl work. The Bigg Boss 11 winner had paired it with gold simple earrings and bangles, along with black mojari on foot. Rubina had captioned the post as, “Fashion is not what you wear, it’s how you carry !”

See post here-

On the working front, Rubina had made a comeback on her popular show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Talking about the same, she said “Shakti is not a run-of-the-mill daily soap. I have always said that it was a risk that the entire team took by exploring such a concept. As an artist, I don’t worry about whether I am taking the beaten path or a fresh route when it comes to taking up challenges. I always think about what I can bring to the table. That’s the only reason I returned to Shakti, which resurrected my career after Choti Bahu. The show has given me so much that it will be an honour if I can give something back to it.”

Credits :Rubina Dilaik Instagram

