PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik has her 'game face on' as she dons pink athleisure & gives an important message

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shared her athleisure picture on social media and she relaxes after a racket game.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses on Indian television. She rose to fame with the daily soap Shakti- Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, where she played the role of Soumya. The actress is very active on social media and loves to share pictures on her social media. She often shares pictures on social media as she spreads messages of positivity with her fans. The actress has shared a picture on social media as she looks stunning in her activewear.

The actress has recently shared a picture in pink athleisure, as is carrying a racket in her hand. The actress seems to have finished a game as she says she has her Game Face on. She is wearing baby pink track pants and a jacket, along with a bright pink sports bra. Her hair is looking gorgeous and her face is glowing in her no-makeup look. The actress has shared in the caption, “Don’t play games, Play the #game Game Face on (like literally)”

See post here-

The actress Rubina Dilaik is very keen on her fitness and loves to cook healthy recipes. The actress was last seen in the TV show Shakti and apart from that, she has been part of few music videos including Marjaneya and Galat. The actress is married to the actor Abhinav Shukla. He is one of the contestants of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa, and Rubina Dilaik is counting the days till he comes back. She often shares pictures of them to show her love for him.

Credits :Rubina Dilaik Instagram

