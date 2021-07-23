PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik looks dreamy in all white boho outfit; Fans call her ‘queen of hearts’

Whether it is a traditional or a western look, Rubina never fails to slay any outfit. The TV star continues to treat her fans with glamorous pictures. On Thursday, Rubina took to her social media and posted a bunch of pictures from her dreamy photoshoot. She flaunted her three-piece crochet outfit and looked absolutely stunning. Her fans went gaga over her new photographs. They called her “queen of hearts”. Other comments that followed included “Hot,” “You’re so beautiful,” “Beauty beyond words” and more. Scores of fans left hearts and fire emoticons on Rubina’s post.

The career graph of the actress has been on the rise with her praiseworthy performances. Rubina Dilaik is now going to make her Bollywood debut with the film 'Ardh'. The movie is being directed by Palash Muchhal. The Bigg Boss 14 winner will feature opposite Hiten Tejwani and Hungama 2 actor Rajpal Yadav. In a recent interview, Palash also informed that Rubina defeated 50 girls in a look test to bag her big-screen debut. Besides her profession, Rubina diligently updates her fans about her personal life. Rubina never fails to make heads turn with her panache. Recently, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla made a reel on the most happening couple trend on Instagram called '13 embarrassing questions'.

Rubina is also well-known for essaying the role of Radhika in ‘Chotti Bahu’ and Soumya Singh in ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. Apart from that, Rubina has also made appearances in shows including ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, ‘Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed’, ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’.

