PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik looks elegant as ever in floral printed saree; Fans say ‘Killer’

TV star Rubina Dilaik is quite busy these days as she is set to make her Bollywood debut in the movie Ardh alongside Hiten Tejwani and Hungama 2 actor Rajpal Yadav. Despite being packed up with work commitments, Rubina actively updates her social media. Her Instagram feed is flooded with stunning photoshoots that will most likely hold your attention. With every new post, the TV star raises the fashion bar. On Monday, Rubina posed for some mesmerising photographs and shared them on the photo-sharing application. She donned a floral printed saree with a stylish collar blazer on top. Her new look gave her saree a modern twist.

“Eventually, everything connects, ” wrote Rubina along with the pictures. She also shared a BTS video of her photoshoot. The 33-year-old actress’ post grabbed attention in no time. Within just hours of uploading, the post garnered thousands of likes and the numbers are only increasing. “Stunning,” “So cute,” “You look so hot, ” were among some of the compliments on her post.

Click HERE to see Rubina Dilaik's post.

Dilaik is best known for essaying the role of Radhika in ‘Chotti Bahu’ and Soumya Singh in ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. Rubina's career graph is on rise owing to her praiseworthy performances. She is also well-known for Apart from that, Rubina has also made appearances in shows including ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, ‘Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed’, ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’. The star also won the Bigg Boss season 14 title. It does not end here! For her big screen debut, she beat 50 girls in a look test to bag the position.

