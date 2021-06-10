PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik is ready to dance in her ravishing outfit and boots; Take a look

Rubina Dilaik’s latest pictures will make you dance along with her as she stuns in the glam and gracious outfit.

The stunning actress Rubina Dilaik is a sight to behold in her latest photoshoot. The actress became popular with the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas ki, where she played the role of Soumya. The actress was immensely appreciated for her acting in the show. The Chhoti Bahu star also took part in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, with her husband Abhinav Shukla and came out as the winner of the show. Rubina often shares pictures of herself on social media to spread positive vibes for her fans.

Rubina is very fond of dancing and often shares videos of her dancing on social media. The actress recently shared a picture where she looks stunning in a gorgeous outfit. She shared the pictures in various dance poses. The actress had worn a sequin work blouse and netted long skirt. Her hair is open and in light curls, which fall graciously on her shoulder. She has put on bold makeup that flaunts her lips and cheekbones. The eye makeup is also amazing and suits her look. She is also wearing knee-length suede boots in the maroon shade as they stand out in her complete look.

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses on the TV screens, which is because of her boss lady attitude and remarkable acting skills. She has a keen fashion sense and often makes headlines with her gorgeous attires. The Bigg Boss winner is married to the actor Abhinav Shukla, who was also a contestant of the famous show. At present, Rubina is in her hometown Shimla and her hubby is in Cape Town, as he is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

